Baade Genetics

Phone: (402) 239-2229

Address: 58135 722nd Road Plymouth, NE 68424

BAADE GENETICS was established in the fall of 2013 when we purchased Penner Genetics from John and Zella Penner. We will continue their 37-year tradition of producing purebred breeding stock and club pigs; strenuously selected for their productivity, functionality and added show ring appeal. The name may have changed; however, the location and principles remain the same. We are very grateful for the opportunity of a lifetime to begin our own legacy and continue to exceed our customer’s expectations through total satisfaction! We look forward to carrying on the tradition of BREEDING TOMORROW’S CHAMPIONS TODAY!