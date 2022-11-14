Barnwood and Leather

Phone: (531) 248-4959

Address: 1401 Dahlberg Dr Suite H Lincoln , NE 68512

Barnwood and Leather (Barnwood and Leather)

Welcome to Barnwood & Leather!

We feature custom-designed leather and fabric furniture pieces along with wood dining, kitchen, bar, and occasional table and bedroom furniture.

Our goal is to work with small businesses and artists close to home and with American companies offering solid wood designs.

We are thrilled to exclusively offer unique, American-made barn wood furniture and cabinet options made by craftsmen who pride themselves in creating each piece.

We also offer a line of handcrafted dining furniture pieces made of American hardwood as well as fabrics and 100% top grain leather offerings for the rest of your home - all manufactured in the USA.