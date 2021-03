Bill Budler - Bancwise Realty

Address: 6120 Apples Way Ste 100 Lincoln, NE

Phone: (402) 641-0060

Email: bill@bancwise.com

Bill Budler - Bancwise Realty. As a “Seniors Real Estate Specialist®” and a seasoned citizen, I am uniquely qualified to assist seniors in housing sales and purchases. The specialized SRES® training and a wealth of personal and business experiences have equipped me well to help seniors and their families with later-in-life real estate transactions.