Children’s Hospital

Address: 8200 Dodge Street Omaha, NE 68114

About Us

Children’s Hospital & Medical Center has a rich history based on community involvement and service to children. The original Children’s Memorial Hospital was founded in 1948 by Dr. C.W.M. Poynter, dean of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and Henry Doorly, publisher of the Omaha World-Herald, with a vision that no child in need of medical care would be turned away due to an inability to pay.

Today, families from across a five-state region and beyond seek the experience and expertise of Children's Hospital & Medical Center. We provide care to more than 250,000 children each year.

