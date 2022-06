CICI’s Pizza

Phone: (402) 476-8888

Address: 5100 N. 27Th Street Suite A-8 Lincoln, NE 68521

Step aside, rules. There’s a better way to dine in Lincoln, NE! Enjoy All You Can Eat Pizza, Pasta, Salad and Dessert at Cicis, where we’re serving Lincoln up with more 100% real cheese, more meat toppings and a garlic butter crust – all for one epically awesome price. Our Pizza is made with fresh dough served fresh for you in Lincoln every single day.