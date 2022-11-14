The 1867 Collective

Phone: (402) 413-2555

Address: 3900 Old Cheney Rd. Suite 201 #298 Lincoln, NE 68516

The 1867 Collective’s mission can be found in our name. The great state of Nebraska became a state in 1867 a truly momentous time. We live in Nebraska, we love Nebraska! From Gering to Norfolk, from Valentine to Grand Island and Omaha to Lincoln, we are proud to be Nebraskans. We are a collective of agents and brokers who share the same ideals but that does not mean we are all the same. We work hard for our clients, we adapt to the changing needs of those we serve and we do what’s right, not just what has “always been done”.