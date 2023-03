Domesti-Pups I Love My Dog Expo

Phone: (402) 465-4201

Address: 141 Harwood CourtLincoln, NE 68502

Domesti-Pups (Domesti-Pups)

Domesti-PUPS is a community organization based in Lincoln, Nebraska.We provide therapy dogs, service dogs for persons with disabilities, and obedience trained rescue dogs. Our mission is to improve the quality of life for persons with special needs through theassistance of animals, and to promote awareness through education.