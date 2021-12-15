Eastmont Towers - Lincoln

Address:

6315 O St. Lincoln, NE 68510

Phone: 402-235-5701

Eastmont (Eastmont)

Experience A True Life Care Community

When you move to a Continuing Care Retirement Community, or Life Care Community, you protect yourself and your loved ones from having to make important decisions under stressful circumstances. Eastmont is a true LIFE CARE COMMUNITY providing first-class service and amenities while offering a full continuum of care.

We provide Independent Living, Assisted Living, Rehabilitation, Long-Term Care, and End-of-Life Care all on one campus. Should your needs increase, we provide a smooth transition with convenient access to higher levels of personalized care at a predictable cost.

LIFE CARE at Eastmont allows you to plan for the “what ifs” while giving you the freedom to live the life you choose. To learn more about Eastmont or schedule a personal tour, call us at (402) 235-5701 or complete our contact form on our website.