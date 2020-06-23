Fillmore County Hospital

Address: 1900 F Street Geneva, NE 68361

Phone: (402) 759-3167

Fillmore County Hospital will be the regional leader for valued health services. Our Team will be recognized for its knowledge and compassion in delivering exceptional care, innovative services, and trusted outreach and education in all stages of life.

Fillmore County Hospital is a county owned, 20-bed critical access hospital, with an inpatient behavioral health distinct part unit, that opened the doors of its brand new state-of-the-art hospital on March 1, 2012. Fillmore County Hospital delivers patient and family focused care where compassion, innovation and teaching are vital. Their vision is to be the regional choice for valued health services. Its team will be recognized for their knowledge and compassion in delivering exceptional care, innovative services and trusted outreach and education in all stages of life. Visit www.myfch.org.