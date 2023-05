Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools

About Our Summer Day Camp

Our STEAM-based school program focuses on letting kids learn through Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics. Your children will get to explore their curious minds with a hands-on experience.

Visit https://www.foundationforlps.org/spark/home.html for more info.

Phone: (402) 436-1612

Address: 5905 O St., Lincoln, NE 68510