Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers

Address:

2130 South 17th Street #200, Lincoln, NE, 68502 - 402-476-6576

770 N Cotner Blvd #125, Lincoln, NE, 68505 - 402-464-6142

We are much more than your typical physical therapy clinic. At FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers, we focus on improving your quality of life by using a holistic, whole-body approach to connect your diagnosis with a customized plan of care.

Our FYZICAL therapists are experts in the evaluation and treatment of the human body, caring for people of all ages. We treat a variety of muscle, joint and neurological conditions specializing in orthopedics, sports medicine, neurological rehabilitation, manual therapy, and balance therapy.

In addition to using the most relevant therapeutic techniques and state-of-the-art technology, effective communication is a key component for successful, efficient recovery. We make sure you fully understand why you are experiencing your symptoms, what is the recommended treatment program, and how to prevent pain or dysfunction from happening in the future.

The comprehensive evaluation and wellness programs at FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers will help you achieve the pinnacle of healthy living, expand your boundaries and feel better. Our highly skilled therapy providers are 100% focused on your optimal health; our goal is to help you Love Your Life®!

Our Diagnostic Approach

Your body is a finely tuned machine that operates on connections: your bones to your joints, your muscles to your bones, and your nerves to your brain. When one of these connections is injured or weakened, your body will naturally compensate or adjust. Oftentimes, the location of the dysfunction will produce symptoms somewhere else. For example, pain in your lower back could be caused by your feet, or pain in your knee could come from your hip. Our FYZICAL Therapists evaluate your whole body so that the root cause of your health challenges are uncovered. With this complete assessment, FYZICAL customizes a unique treatment plan just for you.

One of the ways we evaluate your holistic health is through BODYQ®. This integrated testing program, only available at FYZICAL, can detect problem areas early to prevent injury - or even surgery - down the road. Our FYZICAL Therapists use this information to create a custom action plan for you to safely improve strength, flexibility, balance, and overall well-being.

We understand how frustrating it can be to deal with chronic pain, vertigo, or more sensitive issues like pelvic pain. Our compassionate team will listen to your concerns and help identify solutions whether that is through physical therapy or the help of another medical specialist. We understand your pain, and your pain is unique to you.