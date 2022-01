Goodwill

Address: 2100 Judson StreetLincoln, NE 68521

The Mission of Goodwill Industries Serving Southeast Nebraska, Inc., is willing workers employed and community resources maximized. We Serve people with physical, mental and emotional disabilities, or dependence on public support, as well as other barriers to employment. Revenue for Goodwill comes from a variety of sources. The sale of donated goods remains the greatest source of funding for programs Goodwill provides.

Our Business Works, So People Can!