Gynecology and Fertility PC

Phone: (402) 483-2886

Website: https://www.gfertpc.com/

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Office Closure: If Lincoln Public Schools are closed due to the weather, our office is also closed.

Gynecology & Fertility, P.C., the only Ob/Gyn practice in Lincoln that’s primarily owned and managed by women. With more than 40 years of combined experience, we deliver the compassionate, one-to-one care every woman deserves. We emphasize overall wellness and are committed to providing you with the highest quality healthcare available. We are women… caring for women.