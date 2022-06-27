Habitat For Humanity ReStore

Phone: 402-464-0010

Address: 5601 S 59th St, Suite B

Habitat For Humanity ReStore (Habitat For Humanity ReStore)

The new ReStore is four times larger with even more of your favorite items to improve your home: furniture, appliances, building materials and home decor. Our new larger space will allow us to help even more families in our community in need of safe, affordable housing.We are accepting donations at the new location at 56th and HWY 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m Tuesday through Saturday.

Do you have excess inventory taking up space in your warehouse? Are you downsizing and want to make your donation count? Call the ReStore with any questions you might have at 402.464.0010.