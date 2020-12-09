Heartland Of Nebraska

Address: 6802 W. Hallam Road, Hallam, NE 68368 - Servicing Lincoln and surrounding areas!

Phone: (402) 430-3852

https://heartlandofnebraskawindows.com/

About Us

Heartland of Nebraska Windows is a family operated, locally owned business that provides excellent service and high quality products at a low cost.

Our first step in getting our customers a new set of windows is setting up an appointment. Call (402) 810-8224 or contact us to speak to one of our reps and we will find the best time for you to have an in-person meeting.

We come to you! One of our team members will come over to you and be available to answer any questions you may have before the meeting if needed.

At your appointment time our team member will have samples of the different types of windows we offer. Our expert will work with you to help determine which type of window is the best fit for your needs. During the meeting you’ll get a chance to see a demonstration of any types of window plus gain more knowledge about their advantages.

You can view our window products at https://heartlandofnebraskawindows.com/products/.

FAQS

What type of windows do you offer?

Beautifully crafted with clean, smooth faces, all our windows are custom fit for every installation. This made-to-order process helps eliminate drafts, leaks, and energy loss and makes your window easier to install, which saves you money. Our u-PVC vinyl technology virtually eliminates maintenance. Our windows won’t split, rot, warp, crack, chalk, or rust when exposed to the element. There’s no painting, staining, caulking, or changing storms and screens – helping you save time, money, and energy!

Do you provide payment options?

Heartland of Nebraska is one of the few window replacement companies that offers financing with reasonable rates and terms. We offer a 0% credit card for 12 months for smaller purchases. For a larger purchase, we offer energy loans where we have the ability to stretch the payments over as many as 10 years to give the customer a very reasonable monthly payment. If you need more information about financing please contact us at (402) 810-8224.