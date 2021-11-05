Hillcrest Firethorn

Address: 8601 Firethorn Ln Lincoln, NE 68520

Phone: (402) 682-6825

Experience a Better Way to Rehab

Hillcrest Firethorn provides post-acute rehabilitation and long-term care in Lincoln. Hillcrest Health Services offers years of experience providing best-in-class care for aging adults through our continuum of services. Recognized nationally for our leadership and innovation, we are now providing quality care in the newest and most beautiful post-acute center in Lincoln. Hillcrest Firethorn is located on Firethorn Lane near 84th Street, and features a bistro that proudly serves Starbucks®. The Firethorn Bistro is open to the public daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit today!