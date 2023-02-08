Lincoln Internal Medicine

3901 Pine Lake RoadSuite 220 Lincoln, NE 68516

(402) 421-3240

Lincoln Internal Medicine Associates are your partners in healthcare. We strive to provide quality care with your involvement.

Lincoln Internal Medicine Associates was founded in July, 1997 and has maintained a strong reputation for quality care within the community. We have ten Board Certified physicians who look forward to providing care for you. We value continuity of care and believe it is vital for the management of your health. Routine appointments are made with your physician. In the case of an urgent visit, or if your physician is not available you may be scheduled with another physician but you will return to your primary physician for any future visits or care. We strive to see patients for urgent issues the same day or within 24 hours. There may be some urgent cases where you may be referred to another healthcare facility (such as an urgent care facility or the hospital). Contact us today for an appointment.

A physician is available or can provide consultations as needed. This service is reserved ONLY for matters which cannot wait until the next business day and is NOT to be used for medication refills. To reach the physician on call, (402) 474-3434 and wait on the line for the answering service to assist you.