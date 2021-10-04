Live Hydration Spa

Address: 7121 Pioneers Boulevard Suite 120 Lincoln, NE 68516

Phone: (402) 804-2117

Your Premiere IV Hydration Spa

Our clients experience many benefits from IV therapy. Hydration promotes better health and will help enhance your immune system, reduce fatigue, and treat many other chronic conditions. When you do get sick, hydration therapy allows your body to better defend itself against viruses to help you recover more quickly.

For those with active lifestyles, a consistent IV nutrition therapy routine will enhance athletic performance by replacing the vital nutrients lost during exercise. We can customize your IV Therapy to your needs and we also offer Botox at our spa!