The State Unit on Aging oversees funding to help Nebraskans stay in their homes. These funding sources include the Older Americans Act, the Nebraska Community Aging Services Act, and the Aging & Disability Resource Center Act.

Area Agencies on Aging and other providers deliver a wide range of services to the community. These services promote health, safety, and long-term independence. Services may be available to you if you are an older adult, a person with a disability, or a caregiver.

Phone: (402) 471-2307

Fax: (402) 742-8388

Email: DHHS.Aging@nebraska.gov

