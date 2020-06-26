Nebraska Re-Bath

Address: 5221 S 48th Street Lincoln, NE 68516

Phone: (402) 865-0269

Showroom Hours:

Mon - Fri: 8:00am - 4:00pm

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

About Us

At Re-Bath in Lincoln, NE, we make it stress-free to work with our bathroom remodelers. As the local branch of a national company that has remodeled more than a million bathrooms, we have access to a variety of helpful resources. You can rely on our licensed and fully insured contractors to focus on all the details of your job. We offer all-inclusive services and have a great product selection available.

If you retain our services, we'll help you make smart decisions regarding your final design. We'll accommodate your budget and create a bathroom that's a great value for the price. We're prepared to address every aspect of your renovation. Our contractors specialize in:

Since we know all of the ADA standards for bathrooms, we can answer any questions on how to make your space easy and safe to use. To ensure exceptional results, we remove and replace anything that needs our attention. We have access to various proprietary products, including grout-less natural stone. Most of the products we use are made in the U.S.

Honest Pricing

There's no other nationwide bathroom remodeling company that's like Re-Bath. We use a one-price model and will provide you with an accurate estimate for any job. That price won't change unless we discover structural damage, termites, or mold in your space. Our rates are highly competitive, and we only use subcontractors for jobs involving custom glass or major electrical work. In addition, we offer an aftercare program that allows us to support our customers after we've finished their jobs.

Re-Bath Makes the Difference

Contact Re-Bath today to arrange for a consultation. We’re proud to maintain a high rating with Consumer Affairs and the Better Business Bureau. Our bathroom remodelers are available to serve homeowners throughout the Greater Lincoln area.