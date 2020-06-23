Nebraska ReBath

Address: 5221 S. 48th St. Lincoln, NE 68516

Phone: (402) 865-0269

Showroom Hours

Mon-Fri: 8:00am – 4:00p

Saturday: By Appointmen

Sunday: By Appointment

You’re maturing. Shouldn’t your design aesthetic?

Nearly 90% of seniors want to stay in their own homes as they age. Re-Bath’s slip-resistant technology and seamless upgrades give mature adults the confidence and security they need to turn that desire into a reality.

More than 200,000 injuries occur in the bathroom each year, according to the National Safety Council. And it’s no wonder: water and slippery surfaces can be a dangerous combination. Add dangling hair dryer cords and scalding water and your bathroom is a risky space.

Re-Bath has had one job: bathroom remodels. Experts in our industry, we offer aging and accessibility bathroom solutions that make it possible for you to continue living in your home—comfortably, independently and safely—for years to come.

Get a grip on safety with our:

- Slip-resistant technology

- Stable, strong grab bars and shower seats

- Practical, beautifully designed walk-in tubs.

- Low-threshold shower bases

Re-Bath’s ADA compliance standards, and Certified Aging in Place Specialist (CAPS) franchisees provide peace of mind. Our proprietary bathroom remodel products, quick installation, national brand partnerships, and lifetime warranty make it easy to turn your existing risk-prone bathroom into a comfortable, safe space in days, not weeks.

Remodeling your bathroom shouldn’t be stressful. And ensuring your own safety shouldn’t mean you have to give up great design. Re-Bath makes it easy to get effortless, hassle-free remodeling that’s as safe as it is beautiful. Now that’s peace of mind.

Re-Bath’s aging and accessibility solutions aren’t just smart. They’re stylish.

