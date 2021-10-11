Roper & Sons Funeral Home

Roper & Sons Funeral Home has been honoring the memories of loved ones in the Lincoln community since 1901. Our team of professionals helps families plan a personalized service as unique as the life lived and provides comfort throughout the planning of the funeral, the visitation or wake, the service, and long afterward.

Comprehensive funeral services are available at Roper & Sons and include traditional funerals, memorials, and cremation services, as well as ancillary services such as caskets and urns, floral arrangements, music, and other aspects of funeral planning. We also provide free grief group counseling that is open to anyone in Lincoln, regardless if they have used Roper & Sons for services.

Roper & Sons has five funeral homes to serve families that are located in Lincoln, Waverly, and Firth, Nebraska. The main office is located at the Midtown Chapel at 4300 O Street in Lincoln. One of our professionals is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to assist families at the time of need.

How long has your family business been serving the community?

The Roper Family has been serving the Lincoln area for 4 generations – 120 years. Our family’s legacy started with Charles H. Roper, who founded the company in 1901. Roper & Sons Funeral Home cares for your loved ones with honor, dignity, and respect. We’re here to help you design a service that captures the essence of that person’s unique life.

What services do you offer?

We offer comprehensive services including traditional funerals, memorials, and cremation services, as well as ancillary services such as caskets and urns, floral arrangements, music, and other aspects of a funeral.

When is the right time to contact Roper & Sons about funeral services?

Funeral services can be arranged at the time of need, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We also offer preplanning services for anyone who wants to make arrangements in advance, as well as when a loved one is in Hospice care.

Where are your funeral homes located?

Roper & Sons has five funeral homes to serve families in the Lincoln and surrounding areas.

Midtown Chapel - 4300 O Street, Lincoln

South Chapel - 3950 Hohensee Drive, Lincoln

Metcalf Chapel - 245 N. 27th Street, Lincoln

Waverly Chapel - 10851 N. 148th Street, Waverly

Firth Chapel - 309 Nemaha Street, Firth

Why do you offer free Grief Counseling services to the community?

Roper & Sons saw a need in our community to address the healing process. We offer grief support groups that are free to anyone in the community who needs a safe and comforting environment to process their emotions. The Grief Support Group meets the 1st and 3rd Sundays each month at 1:45 p.m., and the Addiction Loss Group meets the 3rd Sunday of every month at 3:00 p.m.