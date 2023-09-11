Schrock Medical Clinic, P.C.

Address: 4546 S 86th St, Ste B Lincoln, NE 68526

Phone: (402) 817-1999

Hours: Mon - Fri: 8am - 5pm

Integrative Medical Clinic. Your Best Option For Real Pain Relief.

Schrock Medical Clinic is a fully integrative medical clinic in Kearney and Lincoln NE. The expert medical team can treat every member of the family. Our practice specializes in diagnosing and treating chronic pain and is one of the only local medical facilities in the area that provides integrative therapy. Don’t let chronic joint pain or muscle spasms ruin your life. We can help!

We treat: hands and feet, neck, shoulder, back, hip, and knee pain along with nerve pain such as peripheral neuropathy.

Because the highly skilled providers have extensive training in finding the cause of unknown pain, they are well-known in the Nebraska for helping thousands of patients live pain-free!

For more information please call us today or request an appointment.