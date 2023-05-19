Security First Bank

Website: https://security1stbank.com/

Phone: (402) 323-8015

Address: 5505 Red Rock Lane, Lincoln, NE 68516

Security First Bank is a Nebraska-chartered, privately-held community bank with 26 branch locations and 12 insurance offices throughout Nebraska and southwest South Dakota. We provide community banking services from the farm and ranch towns in rural Nebraska to the hub cities of Lincoln and Rapid City.

Each branch is managed locally, and our employees are part of the communities we serve. This gives us valuable, local perspective and a personal commitment to servicing your financial needs. We believe that attention to detail, flexible and innovative services and remarkable customer care are the pillars of successful community banking, and we’ve been committed to those standards since our founding in 1898.

Mortgage Lending

Buying a home is one of the most important decisions you will ever make. It’s important to be well informed with the right information. The home loan experts at Security First Bank can help walk you through the home-buying process, get you pre-qualified and find a mortgage loan that’s right for you. Schedule a visit with one of our experienced mortgage lenders today.

Conventional Mortgages

FHA Mortgages

VA Loans

Rural Development Home Loans

Lot Loans

Construction Loans

Home Equity Line of Credit

Jumbo Loans

Bridge Loans

First-Time Home Buyer Grants & Loans

Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS#505011.