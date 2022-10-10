Stem Gallery

Phone: (402) 489-1700

Address: 5630 P Street Lincoln, NE

Whether you prefer a look that is classic and traditional, modern and trendy, soft and romantic or unusual and offbeat, at Stem Gallery, we design with you in mind!

We’re your local florist, here in Lincoln since 1999. Our talented designers can create floral designs that will complement any occasion and meet your budget and style expectations as well. We offer daily delivery service to all local funeral homes and hospitals as well as all of Lincoln.

When it’s time to shop for a gift for any occasion - be sure to visit our gift shop. We have a wide selection of home decor, scented candles, jewelry, silk flowers, and so much more! There are also green and blooming plants to decorate your home or office.

You can always depend on us to help you with ordering flowers after a friend or loved one passes away. We will design and deliver flowers that beautifully convey your expressions of sympathy and serve as a lovely tribute. We can create a personalized arrangement just right for your family. We offer daily delivery to all local funeral homes.

When it’s time to plan a wedding, party or event...Our beautiful selection of premium flowers from around the world, and designs created just for you are guaranteed to bring rave reviews on your wedding day or at any festive occasion - large or small. We also have a large selection of rental items to help make your event unforgettable. Call (402)489-1700 to schedule your consultation.