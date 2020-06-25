Sutton Ryan Dermatology

About Us

At Sutton Dermatology, healthy skin for your entire family is our number one priority. The Board Certified Dermatologists and physician assistants of Sutton Dermatology are experienced in treating a wide range of skin conditions from cancers of the skin to diseases of the hair and nails.

Our skin care specialists can examine and diagnose nearly every skin condition, recommending prevention and proper treatment. To further ensure your privacy and comfort, Sutton Dermatology offers a convenient on-site surgery center.

Sutton Ryan Dermatology FAQ

How can you detect the early signs of skin cancer?

A sore that may bleed, heal, then return

A reddish patch that won't heal

A flesh colored, pink, or brown bump

A mole that changes in size, shape, or color

A mole that bleeds

What is the proper use of sunscreen?

Apply 30 minutes prior to sun exposure

Apply liberally (example, a shot glassful to cover the entire body)

Make sure to apply to all exposed areas, don't forget behind the ears!

Reapply every 2 hours

Use water resistant sunscreen if engaging in water sports if sweating heavily

Why are tanning beds so dangerous?

Tanning devices emit ultraviolet (UV) radiation

UV radiation is a proven human carcinogen

UV radiation is linked to a higher risk of all forms of skin cancer

One form of skin cancer, melanoma, is potentially fatal

Now melanoma is the most common form of cancer among young adults ages 24 to 29

Indoor tanners are 74% more likely to develop melanoma than non tanners

UV radiation causes damage to the skin which is cumulative and irreversible and leads to premature aging of the skin

What do you recommend for the treatment of dry skin?

Dry skin is a very common skin problem. It is worse in the winter or when environmental humidity is low. Dry skin may produce itching, cracking of the skin, or dermatitis (redness and inflammation). Treatment is with moisturizers of which there are many choices and four basic classes: ointments, oils, creams, and lotion. Dry skin may be prevent Ed with proper bathing techniques such as: taking short showers in warm rather than hot water, using mild soap and using soap minimally, and applying moisturizer immediately after patting the skin dry.

I have adult acne...what do I do?

Adult acne usually affects teenagers but can affect adults and even babies. It is caused by dead skin cells clogging pores of the face, chest, and back. Oil production or use of oil containing products contributes to the pore clogging. If the clogged pore becomes inflamed an acne bump, pustule, nodule or cyst may form.

Treatment:

Wash affected areas with cleansers containing salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide to help reduce clogged pores

Apply topical agents containing retinoids or benzoyl peroxides to reduce clogged pores

Your dermatologist may prescribe oral medications to calm the inflamed lesions

Avoid applying any oil containing products to affected areas

