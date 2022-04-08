United Equity

United Equity (United Equity)

United Equity is locally owned and operated by Ryan Bouc and Daniel Thomas. Born and raised Nebraskans, Ryan grew up in Wahoo, Nebraska, and Daniel grew up in David City, Nebraska. We graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and, in 2010, we started buying real estate. What started out as buying a single house to fix and sell has turned into a company that has sold hundreds of homes in Nebraska over the past decade.

We buy houses in Lincoln and other parts of NE, in any condition and for a fair price.

The frustration of owning an unwanted property can ruin your peace of mind. Let United Equity buy your NE house now, regardless of condition.

Selling a house through a real estate agent isn’t for everyone. Even if an agent can’t sell your house, Ryan and Daniel can help.

Unlike when you sell through the traditional real estate market, we’ll know very quickly if we can help you. Plus, you don’t have to wait to see if the buyer can get financing. United Equity is ready to buy right now!