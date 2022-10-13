UNMC College of Dentistry

Address: 4000 East Campus Loop South Box 830740 Lincoln, NE

Phone: 402-472-1333

UNMC College of Dentistry (UNMC College of Dentistry)

About the UNMC College of Dentistry

History

The UNMC College of Dentistry has a 122-year history of excellence in education, patient care and research. The college’s history.

Mission

We seek to continually improve the oral health of the people of Nebraska and beyond through a humanistic approach to education, extraordinary patient care and innovative research. How we advance the mission of the college.

Leadership

Meet the college’s leadership team and see how they advance the mission of the college.

Location

The college has four locations:

UNMC College of Dentistry (Lincoln, Nebraska) - On the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus

UNMC College of Dentistry Dental Clinic (Omaha, Nebraska) - UNMC Durham Outpatient Center

UNMC College of Dentistry Pediatric Dental Clinic (Omaha, Nebraska) - Children’s Hospital and Medical Center

UNMC West Division Dental Hygiene Program (Gering, Nebraska)

Education

The college stays at the forefront of dental education. We offer exceptional educational programs:

Faculty

More than 60 dedicated full-time faculty are involved in our educational and research programs. Our faculty.

Patient Care

Our students, faculty and staff transform patients’ lives by improving their oral health and making our communities healthier. The College of Dentistry forms part of the dental “safety net” for the state of Nebraska, conducting more than 70,000 patient visits each year. About our dental services.

Community Outreach

The college traditionally provides more than $6.1 million of free and reduced fee care each year to underserved populations. About our community outreach activities.

Research

Our students and faculty explore challenges and make discoveries that have the potential to change the future of oral health care. About our research program.