YOUniq Health

Address: 2120 S. 56th St., Ste. 104 Lincoln, NE 68506

Phone: (402) 413-6677

About Us

It is our core belief that a healthy mind is the foundation of whole health. We also believe that you are not defined by your diagnosis. Where others see a mental health patient, we see a real person. We envision a world where seeking care for the mind is as acceptable as seeking care for the body.

How We Care:

Choosing YOUniq Health to assist you on your journey to wellness means working with a team that truly cares about your success and committed to helping you achieve your health goals. We do not rush you in and out; our providers spend adequate amount of time with you. They respect your feelings and listen to you so you feel comfortable trusting them with your care.

