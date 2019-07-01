Cool-down expected throughout Independence Day week

The upper level high pressure ridge responsible for our hot weekend is breaking down. Temperatures should cool down a bit each day. By the upcoming weekend, highs look to be in the low to mid 80s. It will likely remain muggy through the week with dew points in the mid 60s to around 70.

Occasional upper level disturbances are expected to move through the region during the week. There will also be a stationary front meandering around the area. This means there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day. No day looks to be a complete washout at this time, but there will be parts of the day and evening that will have a chance of showers and thunderstorms. At this time, it looks like the late afternoon and evening has the best chance most days. Some of these storms could be severe. With the Independence Day holiday on Thursday and many outdoor activities likely planned throughout the week, make sure you stay tuned to the latest forecast and have multiple ways to get severe weather information.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in Northern, Central and Western Nebraska. Some storms could be severe. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, very warm and muggy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. South-southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. South-southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. South winds at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY (INDEPENDENCE DAY): Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. South winds at 5 to 15 mph.