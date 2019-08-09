Defendant sentenced in an Omaha-based methamphetamine drug trafficking organization

A man was sentenced to 10 years of prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in an Omaha-based drug trafficking organization on Friday.

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that 40-year-old Francis Dale Peebles was sentenced in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. United States District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Peebles to 120 months of imprisonment. After completing his term of imprisonment, Peebles will begin a five-year term of supervised release.

Beginning in mid-2017, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration began an investigation into an Omaha-based methamphetamine drug trafficking organization. Court-authorized wire and electronic interceptions led investigators to Francis Dale Peebles, who was subsequently identified as someone that was receiving pound quantities of methamphetamine from the drug trafficking organization. A search warrant on Peebles’s residence resulted in 490.4 grams of methamphetamines, 144.8 grams of THC concentrate, 1068.9 grams of marijuana, $6,944.00 United States Currency and ten firearms being seized.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.