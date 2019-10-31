Downtown Lincoln to host free Dia De Los Muertos event

You are invited to experience the excitement and discover the meaning of El Dia de los Muertos, (the Day of the Dead) in downtown Lincoln on Sunday, November 3.

The 2019 Latin American holiday will be celebrated with ofrendas (traditional memorial displays), storytelling, mariachi music, traditional Mexican folkloric dance, face painting, art-making, refreshments, and more.

Food will be available for purchase from Pepe’s Pop Up.

Schedule

1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. - Bennett Martin Public Library

Skull-making crafts an ofrenda and storytime can be enjoyed. At 3:00 p.m., there will be a special "Family Storytime" featuring storyteller Magdalena Benton.

1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. - Nebraska History Museum

First Floor: Welcome Remarks; the featured, interactive ofrenda by David Manzanares and Jay Kreimer; chips and salsa provided by Hacienda Real and artist-led screen printing activities sponsored by the Lux will be available from 1:00-5:30 pm.

Face painting provided by the Lincoln Children’s Museum and letter writing and craft making activities sponsored by Mourning Hope will occur during the same hours.

Food Available for purchase from Pepe’s Pop Up

1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. - The Bourbon Theatre

Mexican traditional music from Mariachi Zapata of Omaha at 1:30 p.m.

Grupo Folklórico Sangre Azteca dancers at 2:30 p.m.

5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - The Bourbon Theatre

Ofrendas and entertainment, Mexican American Student Association (MASA).

For more information, contact Sharon Kennedy at the Nebraska History Museum at 402-471-4445 or Dylan Wall at Nebraska Folklife at 402-420-5442.

