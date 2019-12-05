Eight events to make your holiday season merry and bright

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Nebraska has no shortage of holiday spirit. Lights, shopping, ornament making, ice skating, Santa and even Star Wars - there's an event for everyone.

Here are eight events happening across the state this month to help you have a holly, jolly holiday season.

"It's officially December and with it comes the great opportunity to explore Nebraska all decked out for the holidays," said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director.

It’s A Wonderful Life - Seward

December 4-8

Come and enjoy the theater production of Frank Capra’s Christmas classic, It’s A Wonderful Life, at the historic Olde Glory Theatre in Seward. Along with the show, enjoy a delicious ham dinner before the Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances, and assorted dessert items during Sunday’s intermission. Follow George Bailey in this feel-good program as he discovers that it is indeed a wonderful life.

High Plains Christmas - Gering

December 7

Spend the day exploring the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering and celebrate Christmas on the high plains. Sit back and relax by roasting marshmallows and brewing genuine cowboy coffee at the bonfire. Enjoy a cozy hayrack ride near the scenic buttes and rolling plains of western Nebraska. Kids will also have the opportunity to write a letter and send them to Santa’s Village by the Pony Express riders of Gering!

Santa Goes to Space - Ashland

December 7

Luke, I am your father… Father Christmas, that is. Come experience Space Day at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum with Santa and all of your favorite Star Wars characters. Spend the day exploring the museum and taking part in holiday activities, plus, you can start your Jedi training with lightsaber lessons, courtesy of the Husker Saber Academy.

Christmas Past and Present - Grand Island

December 6-7, 13-14

Take a trip to Christmas past with a visit to the homes and businesses of Railroad Town at Stuhr Museum. Celebrate the season the old-fashioned way by making scrap ornaments at Town Hall and grabbing a hot drink and tasty treat at the Silver Dollar.

While you’re there, make sure to check out the Fantasy of Trees display in the main Stuhr building. Dozens of beautifully decorated trees fill the hall, and spread Christmas cheer throughout the season.

Winter Wonderland at Sycamore Farms - Waterloo

December 6-8, 13-15

In search of unique gifts, or maybe a little something for yourself, this holiday season? You’ll have no problem checking everyone off your list with the 70 vendors tabling at Sycamore Farms. Stop by and watch one of the holiday movies playing at Frosty’s Food Village and grab some grub from one of the food trucks. There’s fun for the whole family with holiday crafts, hayrack rides and the chance to meet Santa, the Grinch and even Princess Elsa.

Christmas at the Cody’s - North Platte

December 6-7, 13-14, 20-22

You’re invited to the beautiful Victorian-style mansion of Buffalo Bill and Louisa Cody for the evening. Take a hayrack ride and munch on roasted chestnuts and hot chocolate while cheerful carols fill the air. Dozens of decorated trees also fill the adorned mansion, thanks to the efforts of the Buffalo Bill State Historic Park staff and local non-profit organizations.

Holiday Trolley Tour of Lights at Lied Lodge - Nebraska City

Every Friday and Saturday Through December 28

Climb aboard the Arbor Day Farm trolley for a one-hour tour of Historic Nebraska City and a great show of Christmas lights. Make a weekend of it and ask for the Holiday Trolley Tour Package, which includes a trolley ride for up to four people and an overnight stay at Lied Lodge.

Holiday Lights Festival - Omaha

Through January 5

Celebrating its 20th year, the Omaha Holiday Lights Festival is the perfect way to get in the holiday spirit. White lights and garland illuminate the Old Market and surrounding streets and the light display also covers North and South Omaha. Go ice skating at The Capitol District Ice Rink and finish off the season with a New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular.

