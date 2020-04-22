Friday marks Shelby Fenster's last day on 10/11 This Morning

After seven years in Nebraska and five years at 10/11 NOW, Shelby Fenster is onto her next adventure.

Friday will be the last day Shelby's alarm clock goes off at 1:30 a.m. for awhile; it's her last day on 10/11 This Morning. Shelby and her husband, Simon, and of course their dogs Watson and Henry are moving back to St. Louis to be close to family.

"I've cherished my time working with the morning show team - all of the faces you see on 10/11 This Morning and the hardworking men and women behind the scenes," Shelby said. "We're truly a family and that will never change. I'll be stepping away from television to pursue a new adventure, but I will use everything I've learned during my time here on this new journey."

You can expect Shelby's new journey to include the same passion for people and important causes that she showed at 10/11 through her storytelling and community involvement. As she reflects on her time at 10/11, her work with the Child Advocacy Center will always be special to her.

"It has been my absolute privilege over the last five years to work with the Child Advocacy Center as they create a safe space for child victims of abuse and neglect in Nebraska. Telling the stories of these incredible survivors was an honor and has forever touched my heart."

Another report that stands out to Shelby is Samantha Parker's story.

"I will forever remember telling Samantha Parker's story and how three words written on a hospital parking garage wall gave her the strength to get through a difficult pregnancy and the challenges she faced after her daughter Sylvie's birth. Samantha's courage and strength inspired us all. Sometimes we all need to hear 'It'll be okay' and I'm grateful Samantha was willing to be so open to help others."

We invite you to watch 10/11 This Morning on Friday for Shelby's final newscast and message to viewers. Shelby will also help introduce the new member of the morning team.