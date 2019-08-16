Joe Fresh fashion apparel and accessories now available at Hy-Vee

A Lincoln Hy-Vee is now carrying fashion apparel and accessories from the brand Joe Fresh.

Joe Fresh, one of Canada’s leading fashion retailers, is described as an affordable brand with essential style, smart value and everyday relevance.

The brand is sold at the Northern Lights location at 1601 N 84th Street. It is also available at Hy-Vee stores in Grand Island and Omaha.

Hy-Vee’s introduction of Joe Fresh is the first of its kind to Midwest shoppers as the brand is primarily sold in nearly 1,500 Canadian retail locations.

“Affordable clothing, accessories, footwear and beauty will always serve as a top need for the American consumer, which is why we’ve made these solutions available to our shoppers,” said Darren Baty, executive vice president of non-foods for Hy-Vee. “Hy-Vee’s goal is to provide its customers the very best in all lifestyle categories in a convenient and easy-to-shop format.”

In 2017, Hy-Vee announced its innovative and groundbreaking partnership with F&F, an international-leading fashion retailer with nearly 750 locations across Central Europe and Asia, in select stores.

“At Hy-Vee, we focus on the evolving lifestyles of our customers, and we continuously look for ways to make our customers’ lives easier, healthier and happier,” Baty said. “We transitioned our fashion retail partnership to Joe Fresh to offer larger product diversity with Midwestern styles that we believe will be appealing to the Hy-Vee shopper.”