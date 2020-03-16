LES business lobby closed until further notice

Effective Tuesday, March 17, Lincoln Electric System’s business lobby at 11th and O streets will be closed to all customers until further notice. LES customers can pay their bill online, by phone, mail, drop-box, or pay cash at select retailers. Customers are urged to call LES at 402-475-4211 if they cannot pay their bill. While LES has temporarily suspended disconnections for nonpayment, the utility wants to help customers make payment arrangements, so they don’t get further behind. More information about making payments is available on LES.com > Pay My Bill.

To report an outage, customers can call PowerLine, LES’ outage-reporting system, at 1-888-365-2412 or report online at LES.com/outage.

Reliability and safety are the highest priorities at LES. The utility continues to operate using its continuity of operations plan, which includes preparations for situations such as the current pandemic. LES is experiencing normal system operation and is implementing appropriate measures to limit any impacts COVID-19 and its spread may have on utility operations.