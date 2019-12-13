LPS $290 million bond vote to be done by mail

The Lancaster County Election Commissioner will conduct a Special Mail-in Election for the Lincoln Public Schools District on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. The special election will be conducted entirely by mail. Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively decided to conduct the election through the mail with approval of Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen.

The $290 million LPS bond issue includes two new high schools and updates to other schools.

Ballots for the special mail-in election will be mailed to all voters of the School District on Monday, January 20, 2020. Ballots may either be returned through the mail or by hand-delivering the ballots to the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office, 601 North 46th Street, Lincoln, during regular business hours. A ballot drop box is also available on the north side of the Election Commissioner’s Office and is available 24 hours a day. All ballots must be returned to the Election Office no later than 5:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Residents in the Lincoln Public Schools District who are not currently registered to vote have until Friday, January 24, 2020 to register to vote using the Nebraska’s online voter registration portal, at the Department of Motor Vehicles or any other governmental agency. Mail-in voter registration applications must be post marked no later than Friday, January 24th.

Residents may register to vote in person at the Election Commissioner’s Office, 601 North 46th Street, Lincoln, NE 68503 through Friday, January 31, 2020. The Election Office is open week-days from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will be open from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 31st.

Voters with questions regarding this election may contact the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office at (402) 441-7311.