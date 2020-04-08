Man transported to the hospital after accident involving dirt bikes on popular biking trail

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public that motorized vehicles are not allowed on bike trails after an accident sent a man to the hospital on Tuesday.

Deputies said the 49-year-old man was riding his bicycle along the Jamaica Trail, just north of Roca Road, shortly before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday when two dirt bikes rode by.

The man, who is hearing impaired, was likely startled by the dirt bikes and fell off his bicycle.

The man was transported to the hospital with a broken clavicle and broken ribs.

Witnesses reported they do not believe the dirt bike riders knew the accident occurred. Sheriff Terry Wagner said no crime was committed other than using motorized vehicles on the bike trail.