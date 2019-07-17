Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach open extended hours during the heat

Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach will remain open Thursday afternoon as Lincoln remains under an Excessive Heat Warning.

Matt Talbot closes after lunch service but will remain open to provide an air-conditioned space for anyone in need.

Staff members from Matt Talbot will also be going out into the community on Wednesday and Thursday to connect with the homeless in Lincoln and hand out water bottles.

If you would like more information on the services provided by Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, you can find that here.

