Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo plants 3-millionth tree in Madagascar

Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and other organizations plant their 3-millionth tree in Madagascar as part of their reforestation project to save the lemurs.
Updated: Tue 7:09 AM, Nov 19, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium along with the Madagascar Biodiversity Partnership and Arbor Day Foundation, have planted its 3-millionth tree in Madagascar.

The efforts to reforest have been focused on providing a home for the most threatened primates in the world, the lemurs, according to a release.

According to the release, along with habitat for the lemurs, trees with fruit and good timber were planted for the surrounding Kianjavato community.

A reported 17,000 trees are planted a week by the locals voluntarily organized by MBP employees.

 