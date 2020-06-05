Planning continues for State Fair; officials say safety remains the top priority,

The Nebraska State Fair announced on Friday that they are on schedule for their 2020 opening. The fair is expected to run Aug. 28 through Sept. 7.

Officials said while they are all facing many uncertainties, their team is optimistic and continuing to prepare and plan. State Fair officials are closely following the directives of local and national health agencies, including the Central District Health Department, Department of Agriculture, the City of Grand Island, Hall County and the Nebraska Governor’s Office.

On Monday, the State Fair Administration Office reopened for necessary foot traffic, including the Nebraska Lottery Claim center, which operates Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wearing masks is currently required inside the State Fair facilities whenever six-foot distancing cannot be maintained.

For more information on the Nebraska State Fair, visit statefair.org.