Pumpkin Run moved to Speedway Sports Complex

Recent rains and continued heavy rain in the forecast have caused the Nebraska Sports Council to relocate this Saturday’s Pumpkin Run to Speedway Sports Complex at 345 Speedway Circle in Lincoln.

(Source: Nebraska Sports Council)

The Run was previously slated for Pioneers Park, but with portions of the course already under water and no access to grass parking, officials made the decision to change venues. A record 3,800 runners are currently registered.

The following message was posted on the Pumpkin Run website and Facebook page earlier today:

Pumpkin Run Families –Due to recent rains and the strong chance of heavy rain continuing through the week, we have made the decision to change the location of the Pumpkin Run. The grass parking and staging areas at Pioneers Park will not be usable, and there are several places on the course with standing water. In the interest of safety and preservation of the park, this is the best possible decision.

New Location: Speedway Sports Complex at 345 Speedway Cir., just south of Park Blvd. and Van Dorn St. The schedule has not changed, so the first heat will take place at 9:30 a.m. However, please disregard all reference to Pioneers Park in Pumpkin Run materials.

Thank you for your understanding and patience as we work through the change, and please stay tuned to your email and to the Pumpkin Run Facebook page for the latest updates.

The Pumpkin Run, a one-mile cross country fun run for kids from more than 40 area schools, is believed to be the largest such event in the nation. Learn more at NebraskaSportsCouncil.com.