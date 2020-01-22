Watchdog files FEC complaint against pro-Sanders group

A watchdog group has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission alleging that Our Revolution, a political nonprofit founded by Bernie Sanders, violated campaign finance law.

Common Cause, a watchdog group, argues that Our Revolution violated a provision by accepting donations in excess of federal limits while engaging in electoral activity.

Wednesday’s complaint comes after The Associated Press reported earlier this month that Our Revolution appeared to be skirting the law.

Our Revolution has denied any wrongdoing. Sanders’ campaign couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

