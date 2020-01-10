Authorities release name of worker killed at co-op site

Authorities have released the name of a worker killed in an accident at a cooperative’s location in southeast Nebraska’s Otoe County.

He was identified as Paul Sliger, 49, who lived in Syracuse, the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

First responders were sent around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday to the Frontier Cooperative site in Burr following a report about a tire exploding. They found the worker later identified as Sliger dead when they arrived and a customer with minor injuries

Sliger had connected an air hose to inflate a large commercial tire and walked away in order to work on another tire, the sheriff’s office said. When he returned, a piece of the steel wheel struck him as the tire exploded. The customer was treated at the scene for his minor injuries.

Federal safety regulators will be investigating.