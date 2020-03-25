$1 million lottery ticket sold in Lincoln

Nebraska has a new millionaire. A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Lincoln location.

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Tuesday’s $101 million Mega Millions draw matched all five of the winning white ball numbers.

The ticket was sold at Schmick's Market, 1340 West O St, Suite 100, in Lincoln.

The winning numbers from Tuesday’s Mega Millions® draw were 02, 08, 16, 18, 31, Mega Ball 14, and Megaplier 02. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

This is the sixth $1 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Nebraska since the game was added in March 2010.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.

The odds of winning $1,000,000 playing Mega Millions® are 1 in 12,607,306. The overall odds of winning any Mega Millions® prize are 1 in 24.