1 shot at plant outside Atlanta, building evacuated

A company says someone walked into a container plant outside Atlanta and shot one of its employees.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene of an active shooting in Conyers, Ga, on Friday. (Source: CNN)

A statement from Dart Container Corp. says the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Friday and the building has been evacuated.

Law enforcement and medical personnel are on the scene. The condition of the person shot wasn’t immediately known.

On its Facebook page, the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said it has identified "a person of interest" in the shooting, but didn't provide any details.

Nearby schools were put on lockdown as a precaution.

