10 additional COVID-19 cases found in Adams County

Ten additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified in Adams County bringing the total number of cases in the South Heartland District to twenty-five (25).

The individuals are:

Two male residents of Adams County, one in his 70s and one in his 60s, each linked to JBS Swift & Company in Grand Island, where positive cases have already been announced by the CDHD.

Four female residents of Adams County (two in their 40s, one in her 30s, one in her 20s)

Four male residents of Adams County (one in his 70s, one in his 60s, one in his 50s and one in his 30s).

The health department’s investigations are ongoing for these cases to identify people who may have been exposed so that they may take next steps and prevent further spread.

“Community spread is when the source of the exposure is unknown – and this can happen easily when the majority of COVID-19 illness is mild to moderate, with no or few symptoms. Because of this, we can unknowingly be infected and unintentionally pass the virus to our family, friends, co-workers and others,” said Michele Bever, Executive Director for South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD).

SHDHD and the other local health departments in Nebraska join Governor Ricketts in urging every Nebraskan to do all we can to Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected.

What could that mean to for you?

Stay Home: Stay home whenever possible.

Avoid gathering in any groups (if a group is necessary, limit it to no more than 10 people – and remember the 6 feet rule).

Do not visit or host people who do not live with you. This includes family.

Work from home if you can.

Stay Healthy

Keep at least 6 feet distance from anyone you don’t live with.

Stay home if you are sick or if someone in your home is sick.

If you are an employer, make plans so that your employees can stay home when they need to.

Cover your nose and mouth with a cloth mask when you are out in public.

Shop 1x each week, alone, and be efficient. Avoid browsing.

Stay Connected

Stay in touch with friends and loved ones by using your phone, tablet, computer, letters, or cards.

Check in on neighbors and other people who may be alone or need help.

All Nebraskans need to act today to limit the impact of coronavirus on our communities.

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a state directed health measure for South Heartland counties (Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster) on March 31, 2020 to help assure social distancing and reduce in-person contact. These measures will be in effect at least until May 11.

South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https://southheartlandhealth.org/public-health-data/corona-virus.html. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska's coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.