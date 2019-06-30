10 people killed in private plane crash in Texas

(Gray News) - All 10 people aboard a twin-engine plane died when it crashed into a hangar during takeoff in Addison, Texas, the Dallas Morning News reports.

All 10 people were killed when a small plane crashed into a hangar at an airport in Texas.

The plane may have been traveling from Addison Airport to St. Petersburg, Fla., the only craft slated to fly at that time according to flightaware.com.

Addison is located about 15 miles north of Dallas.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are sending investigators.

Officials will not release names until family members are notified.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.