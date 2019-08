A 10-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit while crossing a crosswalk in Omaha.

According to authorities, two children were crossing the crosswalk near 84th and 2nd St. when one was hit.

The 10-year-old girl is being transported in critical condition, and the boy who was crossing with her was not injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and more details will be available when they are released.