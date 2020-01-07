$100,000 in damage after cigarette sparks house fire

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Bob Watton said an improperly discarded cigarette sparked a fire inside a southeast Lincoln home early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the home at 52nd and Linden just after 4:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Responding crews discovered a fire in the living room, as well as smoke throughout the house. Crews reported there was also light smoke and fire in the home's garage.

Officials said a cigarette somehow got onto the floor, created a hole in the living room floor, and started the fire. Damage is estimated at $100,000 because of smoke damage throughout the home.

A smoke detector alerted the residents who evacuated the home with no reported injuries. Two women are now displaced.

